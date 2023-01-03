iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lessened its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 568,232 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,439,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 133,026.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,075,000 after acquiring an additional 274,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.41. 26,379 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,956. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.25 and a 200 day moving average of $125.94. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $154.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

