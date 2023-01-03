iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,758 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

DGRO stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,873. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04.

