iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Position Boosted by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.56.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

