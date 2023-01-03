iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Position Boosted by Benedetti & Gucer Inc.

Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Benedetti & Gucer Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $81.52 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $116.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.56.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth, Momentum, Growth At A Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
- Should You Store Your Capital in Pure Storage Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.