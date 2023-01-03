iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 45.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,411 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after buying an additional 31,137 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.76. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.12 and a 52 week high of $52.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

