iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Twele Capital Management Inc.

Twele Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 9.9% of Twele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Twele Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $57,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.58. The stock had a trading volume of 138,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,169,462. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.07. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $114.31.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

