iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF comprises 1.7% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MA Private Wealth owned about 2.24% of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $6,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIZE. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $113.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.37. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $137.95.

