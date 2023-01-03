iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by IMPACTfolio LLC

IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 305,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,491 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 18.6% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. IMPACTfolio LLC owned about 0.30% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $20,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.7% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.27. 458,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,359. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.74 and a 1-year high of $80.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.308 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

