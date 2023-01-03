iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Up 7.5% in December

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,554,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
ICLN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 73,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,193. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39.
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.
About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF
iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.
