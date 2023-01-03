iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Short Interest Up 7.5% in December

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,020,000 shares, an increase of 7.5% from the November 30th total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,554,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

ICLN traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.59. The company had a trading volume of 73,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,667,193. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 78.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,307 shares during the period. TPB Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. TPB Wealth Advisors now owns 213,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinus LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $820,000.

(Get Rating)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.