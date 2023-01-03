iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBTG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,123. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTG. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $296,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 688,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after purchasing an additional 16,384 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,575,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.