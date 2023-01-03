iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 213,600 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the November 30th total of 255,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:IBTG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,123. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $25.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.04.
iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF
