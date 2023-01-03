iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS) Shares Purchased by Horizons Wealth Management

Horizons Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF (NYSEARCA:WPS – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management owned about 0.95% of iShares International Developed Property ETF worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares International Developed Property ETF during the third quarter worth $275,000.

NYSEARCA:WPS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,637. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.79 and a 200-day moving average of $27.73. iShares International Developed Property ETF has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $37.37.

iShares International Developed Property ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Developed ex-U.S. Property Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the S&P Developed ex US Property Index (the Index).

