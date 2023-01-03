iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Update

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,217. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $50.47.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

Institutional Trading of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 25.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the third quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 95,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,882 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,307,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,243,000 after purchasing an additional 291,946 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $583,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,360 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Articles

