iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Update

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 46,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 279,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:IGOV traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,217. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $39.17. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $35.47 and a 12 month high of $50.47.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).
