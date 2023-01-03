iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,570,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the November 30th total of 11,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,043,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 100.7% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,502,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258,929 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,280,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,000 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,389,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,519,000 after acquiring an additional 58,190 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,685,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 586.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 321,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,501,000 after acquiring an additional 274,365 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.96. 6,537,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,345,850. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.23. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.35 and a 12-month high of $108.16.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.339 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

