iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV) Shares Sold by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCV – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Matrix Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Matrix Trust Co owned about 2.56% of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF worth $8,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISCV. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF stock opened at $52.06 on Tuesday. iShares Morningstar Small Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.75.

