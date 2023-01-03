iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.74 on Tuesday, hitting $66.38. 719,732 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,439,932. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $80.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.54.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

