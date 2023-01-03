iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

SCZ traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $56.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,933. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $47.12 and a one year high of $73.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35.

