iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Down 17.1% in December

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 933,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. 304,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,226. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $21.94.
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile
iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (EUFN)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.