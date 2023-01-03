iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Short Interest Down 17.1% in December

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the November 30th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 933,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.80. 304,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,995,226. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $13.54 and a one year high of $21.94.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 39,265,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,818,150 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 432.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,098,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,914,000 after buying an additional 4,141,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 227.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 733,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,864,000 after buying an additional 509,500 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter worth about $7,367,000. Finally, LFS Asset Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,012,000.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

