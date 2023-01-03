iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $113.96. 1,086,244 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

