iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 223.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 18,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWF opened at $214.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.92. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $202.05 and a fifty-two week high of $308.38.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.