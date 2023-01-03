iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Janney Capital Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,790 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $22,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 263,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 19,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 103,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $177.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $180.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

