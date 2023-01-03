iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Boosted by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,411,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 3,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 35,034 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $174.92. 782,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,310,190. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.50 and a 12 month high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.