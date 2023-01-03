iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Investors Research Corp grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period.

Shares of SHV opened at $109.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.97. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.73 and a twelve month high of $110.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

