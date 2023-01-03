iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,858 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,558 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 30.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $58,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $937,000. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $72,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,631,545. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $24.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.75.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

