iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by David J Yvars Group

David J Yvars Group lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of David J Yvars Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $241.06. 57,271 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,479,104. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $245.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.57.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

