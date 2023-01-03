iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Shares Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 91.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,430 shares during the quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,500,000. Plancorp LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,223,000 after purchasing an additional 86,069 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,369,000. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 433,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 384,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,919,000 after purchasing an additional 167,743 shares in the last quarter.

LRGF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,401. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.50. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.46 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00.

