iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,289,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 2.2% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $29,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1,966.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,445 shares during the last quarter. Family Capital Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 393,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,942,000 after acquiring an additional 28,689 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,466,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,410 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 50,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.72. 9,108,470 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.