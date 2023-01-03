iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 937,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 5.2% of MA Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $20,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.78 and its 200-day moving average is $23.25.

