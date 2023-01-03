Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,483,600 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 1,722,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,945.3 days.
Isuzu Motors Stock Performance
OTCMKTS ISUZF remained flat at $11.45 on Tuesday. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70.
Isuzu Motors Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isuzu Motors (ISUZF)
- Can Investors Cash In On PayPal?
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are in for a Happier New Year
- Tyson Foods: Growth and Momentum at a Reasonable Price
- Can Duke Energy Stock Continue Powering Higher?
- Ready for a Recession? Here’s One Defensive Stock You Can’t Miss
Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.