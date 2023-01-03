Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,483,600 shares, a decrease of 13.8% from the November 30th total of 1,722,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,945.3 days.

Isuzu Motors Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ISUZF remained flat at $11.45 on Tuesday. Isuzu Motors has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $13.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.70.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

Isuzu Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.