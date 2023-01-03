J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Short Interest Down 18.0% in December

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,420,000 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the November 30th total of 2,950,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 725,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.93. The stock had a trading volume of 10,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,983. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares in the company, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter valued at about $100,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,621,000 after acquiring an additional 517,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,165,000 after acquiring an additional 417,218 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $279,067,000 after acquiring an additional 317,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 91.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 565,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,381,000 after acquiring an additional 270,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.59.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

