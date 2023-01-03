Janney Capital Management LLC Has $12.81 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,794 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 634,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,371,000 after buying an additional 36,328 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,615,000 after acquiring an additional 41,975 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 72,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $141.15 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale cut their price target on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

