Janney Capital Management LLC Has $16.12 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 1.3% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $16,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Broadcom by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO stock opened at $561.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $521.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $506.27. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $415.07 and a one year high of $672.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $4.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $590.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

