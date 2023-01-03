Janney Capital Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 39,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 94,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 12,274 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $59.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.14.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

