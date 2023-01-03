Janney Capital Management LLC Has $8.65 Million Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Linde by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 2,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. HSBC cut their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.35.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $320.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $157.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $300.26. Linde plc has a one year low of $262.47 and a one year high of $352.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Stories

