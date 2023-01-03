Janney Capital Management LLC Has $9.17 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Janney Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $9,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 40,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,547,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $160.40 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.56. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.52 and a fifty-two week high of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total value of $452,316.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

