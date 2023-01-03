Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 52,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,775,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,397,000 after purchasing an additional 78,088 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Zoetis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,010,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,640,000 after purchasing an additional 504,073 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after buying an additional 1,234,738 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,330,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,289,000 after buying an additional 109,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after buying an additional 4,964,646 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $147.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $246.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.24.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

