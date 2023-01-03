Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Janney Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,526 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $7,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 555.6% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XOP opened at $133.79 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 12 month low of $94.85 and a 12 month high of $170.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.60.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

