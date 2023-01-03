Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,472,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,168 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.4% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.18% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $331,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 400,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,775,000 after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 49.8% in the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 25,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 8,571 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 21.4% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 79,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU opened at $50.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $43.06 and a 1 year high of $62.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

