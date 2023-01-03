Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $215.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,466,415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018,410 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.9% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $215,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $807,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,071,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25.

