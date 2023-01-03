Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $62.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 285,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,298 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.11% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $62,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27,039.0% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,918,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,893 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,500 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 973,182 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,576,000 after purchasing an additional 817,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,623,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,622,000 after purchasing an additional 630,526 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $243.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.95 and its 200-day moving average is $240.57. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $286.72.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.