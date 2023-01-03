Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $84.51 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,278,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 159,252 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $84,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of USMV stock opened at $72.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.50. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

