Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 634,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,328 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $75,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale cut their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Insider Activity

International Business Machines Price Performance

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM opened at $141.30 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

