Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 83,448 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,448 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $57,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,980,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 87,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $76.47 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day moving average of $77.50. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.51 and a 52 week high of $95.78.

