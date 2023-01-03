Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 659,809 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,617,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659,809 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $100,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 19,236,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,554 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760,210 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,192,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408,855 shares during the last quarter.

BATS EFV opened at $45.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

