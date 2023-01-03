Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes Position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,777,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,741,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 2.44% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $178,309,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,121.0% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,634,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,363,000 after buying an additional 1,500,345 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 200.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,898,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,857,000 after buying an additional 1,265,721 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,614.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,295,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,278,000 after buying an additional 1,219,656 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,515,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TFLO opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

