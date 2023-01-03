Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1) a €185.00 Price Target

Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) received a €185.00 ($196.81) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HNR1. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €210.00 ($223.40) price target on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a €149.50 ($159.04) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($195.74) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €190.00 ($202.13) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($223.40) target price on shares of Hannover Rück in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

FRA HNR1 traded down €1.85 ($1.97) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €183.65 ($195.37). The company had a trading volume of 81,154 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €177.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €157.71. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($100.80) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($123.80).

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

