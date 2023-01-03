Jeffrey Dossett Sells 2,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.81, for a total value of $221,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 45,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,040,414.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 16th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 734 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $80,585.86.

On Thursday, December 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $255,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,629 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.42, for a total value of $300,810.18.

On Thursday, October 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 488 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.22, for a total value of $38,659.36.

PI traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.29 and a beta of 2.31. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.74 and a twelve month high of $129.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 236.49%. Analysts anticipate that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

PI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Impinj from $94.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.29.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,621,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 199,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after purchasing an additional 70,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new stake in Impinj during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,688,000. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

