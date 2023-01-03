JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Gap Up to $31.59

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.59, but opened at $33.84. JOYY shares last traded at $34.50, with a volume of 1,958 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of JOYY from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised JOYY from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JOYY presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

JOYY Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42.

JOYY Increases Dividend

JOYY ( NASDAQ:YY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The information services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $586.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.16 million. JOYY had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 4.02%. On average, research analysts predict that JOYY Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from JOYY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Institutional Trading of JOYY

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YY. Capital World Investors boosted its position in JOYY by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,056,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,995,000 after buying an additional 906,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in JOYY by 4.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,022,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after purchasing an additional 81,581 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in JOYY by 43.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,588,351 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,297,000 after purchasing an additional 484,789 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in JOYY by 8.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,097,453 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,534,000 after purchasing an additional 83,053 shares during the period. Finally, MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd increased its stake in JOYY by 49.1% in the third quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 993,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,843,000 after purchasing an additional 327,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video and audio-based social platforms. The company operates Bigo Live, a live streaming platform that allows users to live stream specific moments, such as showcase talents, socialize, and connect with other users worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform that focuses on enabling users to create short-form video; Hago, a casual game-oriented social platform; and imo, a chat and instant messaging application with functions, including video calls and other communication tools, such as group calls, document sharing, etc..

