JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Trading Up 5.2%

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 357 ($4.30) and last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.23). Approximately 249,733 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 211,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 334 ($4.02).

JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £255.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 351.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 351.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

About JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust

JPMorgan Chinese Investment Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the Greater China region. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

