JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Acquired by Boothe Investment Group Inc.

Boothe Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF accounts for about 5.8% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 75.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $428,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $44.90. 453,783 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.30.

