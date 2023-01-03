Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.0 days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
OTCMKTS JGHAF remained flat at $25.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $32.60.
About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft
