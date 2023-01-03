Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the November 30th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.0 days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

OTCMKTS JGHAF remained flat at $25.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $25.55 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

Get Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

Read More

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.