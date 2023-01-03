Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Short Interest Up 10.3% in December

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400,000 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the November 30th total of 8,520,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,510,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.53. The stock had a trading volume of 3,062,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,678,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.41 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total transaction of $203,062.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,829,062.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,186 shares of company stock worth $5,204,575 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Juniper Networks in the second quarter worth $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 85.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.